Live video, court updates: Infamous Google search takes center stage as Karen Read trial resumes

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Karen Read murder trial enters Week 4 of witness testimony on Tuesday and a Google search made by a key witness at the scene of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe’s death is expected to take center stage.

Jennifer McCabe is expected back on the witness to be cross-examined by Read’s defense team. The timing of McCabe’s Google search, “How long to die in cold,” has raised many questions in this case.

Monday marked an off day in the trial. On Friday, McCabe testified that she was with Read when they found O’Keefe’s body.

McCabe had been out at local bars with her husband, O’Keefe, and Read the night of Jan. 28, 2022, before O’Keefe was found dead in the snow outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

McCabe testified that Read repeatedly asked if she could have hit O’Keefe with her luxury Lexus SUV, telling the court that she heard her tell a first responder, “I hit him.”

McCabe says Read asked her to make the Google search after they found O’Keefe. There have also been questions about whether Read had a broken taillight. McCabe claims she saw it on the morning of O’Keefe’s death.

“Karen brings us to the back of the car and says look see I have a cracked taillight,” McCabe testified.

McCabe also stated that Read didn’t remember going to the Albert family home at 34 Fairview the night before and that O’Keefe never went into the house.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in the death of O’Keefe, her boyfriend.

It’s alleged that Read didn’t discover O’Keefe’s body until about 6 a.m. on Jan 29. First responders have testified that she was hysterical and inconsolable.

The defense’s theory is that O’Keefe was actually beaten up inside the Albert home and dragged outside in a snowstorm and that the Albert family is at the center of an effort to frame Read.

Prosecutors claim Read drunkenly struck O’Keefe with her luxury Lexus SUV while making a three-point after dropping him off at the home. They allege she fled the scene and left him to die.

