Live court video: Man claiming to have seen Karen Read’s SUV the night John O’Keefe died takes stand

DEDHAM, MA — A man claiming to have seen Karen Read’s SUV outside of the home where John O’Keefe died will take the stand Friday morning in the ongoing murder trial.

Matthew McCabe said he and his wife Jen were out with John O’Keefe and Karen Read the last night O’Keefe was alive.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, who was her boyfriend at the time. She has pleaded not guilty.

McCabe took the stand Thursday afternoon and said he met O’Keefe when he became the caretaker for his niece and nephew.

He said O’Keefe called for directions to the Alberts’s house in between leaving the Waterfall bar and getting to the Alberts.

McCabe testified to seeing Karen Read’s SUV outside of the window of the Alberts at least three times but didn’t see anyone outside of the SUV and couldn’t see who was inside.

He said when he left the Alberts he did not see anything in the yard.

Karen Read is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend by hitting him with her car.

But the defense has long argued that O’Keefe was beaten by others.

McCabe’s Thursday testimony came after Colin Albert took the stand for a few hours, with pictures and videos analyzed.

The defense suggested that Colin Albert and others left John O’Keefe with two black eyes and a fatal head injury.

In video shown to jurors, Albert is heard saying, “I will beat all you’re a---s. I promise you I will f—k all you up. Pull up, bitch.”

Albert admits to taunting a rival youth hockey team when he was in high school with the videos.

Albert told defense attorney Alan Jackson they were sent as threats.

“It was a threat directed at some other individuals in which you had some sort of a beef or problems,” said Jackson.

“Correct,” said Albert.

Jackson also showed a picture from less than a month after John O’Keefe’s death at Fenway Johnnies.

Colin Albert Photo at the Bar Colin Albert Photo at the Bar

Albert’s knuckles on his right hand were injured, he said he fell walking up an icy driveway at a house party.

Another picture was shown Wednesday by the prosecution with no apparent injuries to his knuckles two weeks after O’Keefe’s death.

Albert was also asked about testimony he gave in July 2023 to a federal grand jury when he went to court with injuries to his hand. He says he was injured hitting a heavy bag.

After court Thursday, attorney Yannetti commented on Albert’s testimony and said, “I think that pretty much anybody can you know hear that testimony and realize it’s just not believable.”

When Matthew McCabe takes the stand again Friday morning, it will likely pick up when he found out John O’Keefe was dead and he woke up to screaming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

