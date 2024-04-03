LIVE RADAR: Track April’s nor’easter as it moves through Massachusetts

LIVE RADAR: Track the nor’easter as it moves through Massachusetts

Parts of Massachusetts are bracing for heavy, wet snowfall as an April nor’easter also packing sleet, rain, and powerful wind gusts moves into the region.

Several weather alerts are in effect across the state, including a winter storm warning, coastal flood warning, and high wind warning.

Parts of northern and western Massachusetts could see up to a foot of snow, while other areas will see lighter accumulations and heavy, soaking rainfall.

