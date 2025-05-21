Live court video, updates: Day 20 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Wednesday marks Day 20 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s murder retrial, and a doctor and a state police chemist are expected to testify in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

After testimony concluded on Tuesday, Read told reporters that she believes the prosecution will wrap up their case against her next week.

“How much longer is their case going to last?” Read was asked. She responded, “A week, probably a week.”

The defense previously told Judge Beverly Cannone that they would need about a week and a half to present their case to the jury, putting deliberations on track to begin in mid-June.

Karen Read

During testimony on Tuesday, digital forensics analyst Shannon Burgess acknowledged that data from her car doesn’t necessarily confirm it was involved in a collision on Jan. 29, 2022, the morning her boyfriend was killed.

Burgess was questioned by Read’s attorney about “trigger” events recorded by her Lexus SUV, including a three-point turn and backing up.

“None of the information in that black box ... indicates there was a collision on January 29?” asked defense attorney Robert Alessi.

“Not by itself,” Burgess answered.

“Are Lexus SUVs trigger-happy?” Alessi asked.

“I do not know, sir,” Burgess said.

Yet Burgess used the word “collision” in a report he wrote about the data, Alessi noted. Burgess said that information came from State Police reports, prompting Alessi to accuse him of confirmation bias.

Burgess, who specializes in the analysis of digital forensics from vehicles and cellphones, works for Aperture LLC, an accident reconstruction, biomechanics and digital forensics company. He didn’t participate in the initial investigation of Read’s car in 2023.

Read also said outside of court that Burgess’ analysis was flat-out wrong.

“John’s phone is still moving. He’s still walking after a trigger, a common trigger on my Lexus,” Read told reporters.

On Monday, Read’s team tried to poke holes in Burgess’s credibility, accusing the analyst of misleading clients about his academic credentials.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Associated Press reporting was included in this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group