Forensic expert questioned as Read claims prosecutors sprung last-minute information on defense

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read was not pleased leaving court on the fifth week of testimony in her retrial.

She accused prosecutors of springing new information about the case last minute.

Enter Shanon Burgess, a digital forensic expert who analyzed data from Read’s Lexus and John O’Keefe’s phone.

Burgess says data from the Lexus shows it made a 3-point turn and traveled in revere in the midnight hour of January 29, 2022.

Burgess claims the timing didn’t initially match up to movements recorded by O’Keefe’s phone until he synched the clocks in a new report.

Defense attorney Robert Alessi challenged Burgess’s findings and his resume.

“This is a third example of a document that incorrectly states if you have a Bachelor of Science?” Alessi questioned.

“It has errors or outdated information,” Burgess said.

Scientists from a DNA lab in Virginia testified that DNA belonging to O’Keefe and two others was found on Read’s taillight, and a hair found on the right rear quarter panel of the vehicle was a potential match for O’Keefe — or any relative on his mother’s side.

“If his maternal nephew lived in the same residence and had access to the same SUV. Couldn’t exclude him either. Right?” Alan Jackson, Read’s attorney, asked. “You can’t tell this jury how the hair got to where it was found.”

Judge Beverly Cannone sustained an objection to the line of questioning.

Burgess will be back on the stand Tuesday morning.

His boss is expected to testify as the prosecution tried to create a second-by-second account of what law enforcement says happened to O’Keefe during the snowstorm in Canton.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group