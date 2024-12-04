Winter weather advisory for parts of Massachusetts

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

Wednesday will feel a lot like Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will increase though the day, but the forecast will remain dry though daylight hours. An isolated rain or snow shower may pop up in southern New England as early as 5 PM (with very little impact), but the better chance for widespread precipitation will develop late evening.

QUICK CLIPPER

A “clipper” will come through tonight and Thursday morning with a wintry mix. Near the coast you’ll see a mix of snow and rain, but sticking will be difficult with temperatures expected to remain above freezing. I don’t want to rule out a grassy coating east of 95/128 into Boston, but roads will be generally wet in this area. Between 95 and 495 a coating - 1″ may create some slushy and slippery spots overnight and Thursday morning. The worst travel conditions will be found north and west of 495 where 1-3″ is expected with higher totals at elevations in northwestern MA into southwestern NH, particularly north of Rt 2.

Rain and snow showers will lighten up after 8 AM. The rest of the day will feature dry and blustery stretches with the chance for a few rain and snow squalls as colder air blows into the region. It will be very windy all day, especially on the Cape and Islands where a Wind Advisory will be in effect for gusts up to 50 mph.

COLD END

Brace yourself for cold and wind Friday. Wake-up wind chills in the singles and teens will only climb into the 20s in the afternoon.

