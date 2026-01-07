List of school delays, closings on Wednesday, January 7 as rain, ice storm hits the state

Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have announced delayed openings and closings as messy weather continues into the morning commute.

Check below for a full list of closures and delays.

Expect a mix of rain and freezing rain this morning with several icy roads in the Boston area, Worcester area, and especially north of the Mass Pike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

