List of school closings and delays in Mass. after strong storm knocks out power

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some schools have announced closings and delays for Tuesday due to a powerful wind-driven rainstorm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts on Monday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were 136,000 power outages across the state, according to MEMA’s tracker.

The storm toppled trees and downed powerlines in many communities as it blew through.

Click here to view a full list of closings and delays.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

RELATED CONTENT

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group