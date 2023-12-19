Local

List of school closings and delays in Mass. after strong storm knocks out power

By Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Some schools have announced closings and delays for Tuesday due to a powerful wind-driven rainstorm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts on Monday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were 136,000 power outages across the state, according to MEMA’s tracker.

The storm toppled trees and downed powerlines in many communities as it blew through.

