List of cooling centers, safety tips as Boston Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston

BOSTON — The city of Boston is under a heat emergency through Wednesday. That means extra services will be open to help keep people cool.

Mayor Michelle Wu said they are especially focused on making sure children and seniors have the resources to stay cool.

The city has opened cooling centers at 14 Boston Centers for Youth and Families. Boston Public Library locations are also open for people to beat the heat.

Wu is encouraging families to take advantage of the pools and splash pads open across the city.

The Office of Emergency Preparedness is concerned that this extreme heat will mean more heat-related illnesses occurring.

During heat waves, Boston EMS said they have a 10-15% increase in medical calls.

In addition to cooling centers at community centers, they’ll also be open at Wang YMCA in Chinatown, the Veronica Smith Senior Center in Brighton, and the East Boston Senior Center.

Wu shared the following heat safety reminders for residents:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Misting tents are also being set up at City Hall Plaza and Boston Housing Authority sites.

The following BCYF locations are available as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

BCYF Curley: 1663 Columbia Road, South Boston 02127

BCYF Curtis Hall: 20 South Street, Jamaica Plain 02130

BCYF Gallivan: 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126

BCYF Gibbons (for older adults): 382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129

BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center: 51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121

BCYF Holland: 85 Olney Street, Dorchester 02121

BCYF Hyde Park: 1179 River Street, Hyde Park 02136

BCYF Nazzaro: 30 North Bennet Street, Boston 02113

BCYF Paris Street: 112 Paris Street, East Boston 02128

BCYF Roche: 1716 Centre Street, West Roxbury 02132

BCYF Roslindale: 6 Cummins Highway, Roslindale 02131

BCYF Shelburne: 2730 Washington Street, Roxbury 02119

BCYF Tobin: 1481 Tremont Street, Roxbury 02120

BCYF Vine Street: 339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118

East Boston Senior Center: 7 Bayswater Street, East Boston 02128

Veronica Smith Senior Center: 20 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton 02135

Wang YMCA: 8 Oak Street West, Chinatown 02116

