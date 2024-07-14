DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEK

Today is the pick of the weekend! It will run dry and mostly sunny. Although humidity will break slightly, it will stay very hot with high in the lower 90s. This will mark the start of another heat wave for parts of New England this week with the worst of it on the way Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s, but the humidity will feel like we are closer to the triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued Monday with an Excessive Heat Watch issued for Tuesday to account for the dangerous heat and humidity. Make sure you are taking it easy this week! Isolated downpours and storms will be possible each day, but most will stay dry.

RELIEF WITH STORMS

A cold front is on the way Wednesday that will bring some relief from the extreme heat. It will still be hot and very humid Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. The heat will fuel some stronger storms with this approaching front, be prepared for heavy rain & lightning as well as gusty winds. Temperatures will drop to the 80s behind the front with dry weather for the end of the week.

