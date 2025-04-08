Two schools running on generator after accident involving Belmont Light injures 2 line workers

BELMONT, Mass. — Two line workers have been hospitalized and the middle and high schools in Belmont are currently running on a generator after an accident involving Belmont Light caused a power outage outside the schools, the principal and the lighting company said Tuesday.

“I am writing to let you know that there has been an accident involving Belmont Light, who were working on site at the high school. This has resulted in a power outage at the middle and high school. All staff and students are safe and not impacted by the accident,” Principal Isaac Taylor said in a message to students and families.

“We are operating on generator power and plan to continue school for the day. Hot lunches will be served as usual. Wifi is available. Lighting is limited, but all classrooms have windows,” Taylor said.

In a statement, Belmont Light said, “This morning two Belmont Light line workers were involved in an electrical flash incident while working inside a manhole near Belmont High School. The line workers were wearing appropriate protective equipment and were able to exit the manhole under their own power. Both line workers were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where they are in stable condition and are being treated for their injuries.”

“Our thoughts are with the two line workers as we hope for their speedy recovery from today’s incident,” company officials said in their statement. “We thank the Belmont Fire, Police, and paramedics for their quick response. Belmont Light is working to determine the cause of the incident and will release more information when available.”

Access to the high school site by car is currently restricted, Taylor said.

“If you must access the high school, please park on the middle school side,” he said.

Students leaving the high school on foot or bike must avoid the high school drive and head towards the pond, Taylor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

