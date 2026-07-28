One person dead after being hit by train in Attleboro, riders told to expect delays

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Attleboro on Tuesday.

Around 2:50 p.m., Attleboro firefighters responded to a report of a person struck by a train at the South Main Street train station.

The person was struck on the inbound side and pronounced deceased on scene.

“All tracks at the Attleboro Station are closed at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” the Attleboro Fire Department said.

The Amtrak Police Department, Transit Police, and Attleboro Police Detectives are on scene investigating.

“Providence Line Passengers may experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in the Attleboro area,” the MBTA Commuter Rail posted.

⚠️ Providence Line Passengers may experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in the Attleboro area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 28, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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