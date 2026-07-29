Suffolk County correction officer killed after stopping to help driver on I-95 in Boxford

NORTON, Mass. — A correction officer with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department was killed after stopping to help at the scene of a crash on I-95 in Boxford, according to his wife.

Brett Martin, 51, had worked as a correction officer with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department for nearly two decades.

According to his wife, Jennifer Martin, he was on his way to New Hampshire to pick up a prescription before reporting for his overnight shift in Boston when he saw a crash and pulled over to help.

She said Martin was struck and killed while trying to assist.

“He made me laugh; he made me smile. He was my best friend I loved him more than anything and he promised not to die before me and he did, but it was to help somebody else, I can’t explain it,” Martin said.

Martin, originally from Holbrook, had lived in Norton for the past nine years.

His wife said the couple would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary next year. She said he had recently been promoted to the rank of corporal and was known as a devoted husband, stepfather, brother, son, and friend.

“If he didn’t have to go up there, if he didn’t have to work it would be all different, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

“We’re all a mess we all don’t know how to deal with it it’s just a bad dream.”

She described her husband as someone who always put others before himself.

“He would never not help somebody he would go out of his way to make anyone’s life a little easier. Always tell your family you love them don’t take anything for granted because it can be gone in a minute it can be gone in a minute,” Martin said.

A longtime friend and coworker said Martin was known throughout the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for his generosity.

“He was fun he was always there to help other people whether you knew him or not that’s it,” the coworker said.

“He would give you the shirt off his back period, for anyone whether he knew you or not that’s what he was. A big loss and sadness because we’re going to miss him and we feel for his family,” the coworker added.

“Corporal Martin was a dedicated, thoughtful and courageous member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, who exhibited a selflessness, care and concern for others that was evident to all who knew him. His legacy of bravery and self-sacrifice will endure among those with whom he served and among his colleagues throughout corrections and the law enforcement community,” said the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

“He will be greatly missed by all here within the Department, and we offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends, and our collective support as they grieve this profound loss.”

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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