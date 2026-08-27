Lindsay Clancy’s fate now in jury’s hands after weeks of emotional testimony

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After nearly a month of testimony, jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial are now weighing the fate of the former Duxbury labor and delivery nurse accused of killing her three young children in January 2023.

Jurors have five potential verdict options to consider: first-degree murder, including two possible theories under that charge, second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, or a full acquittal on all charges.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court, with defense attorney Kevin Reddington and prosecutors offering sharply different interpretations of the evidence presented during the trial.

Reddington reminded jurors that the burden of proof rests entirely with the Commonwealth, arguing that prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt not only that Clancy committed the killings, but also that she was not suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time.

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“The government has the burden of proof,” Reddington told jurors, emphasizing that the prosecution must establish Clancy’s guilt and disprove her insanity defense.

Boston 25 legal analyst and criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon said the defense focused heavily on the issue of Clancy’s mental health.

“They need to not only prove the charges, but they have to disprove mental illness essentially,” Hershon said during an interview on Boston 25 News. “What’s clear through both the prosecution’s witnesses and attorney Reddington’s expert witnesses is that there was a mental illness or defect. She was suffering.”

Throughout the trial, jurors heard conflicting testimony about Clancy’s mental state in the weeks leading up to the deaths of her children. Experts discussed a range of diagnoses, including postpartum depression, anxiety, psychosis, and bipolar disorder.

Hershon suggested jurors may have difficulty finding that no mental illness existed, given the testimony presented by both sides.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Clancy’s actions and statements following the deaths demonstrated that she understood what she had done.

During closing arguments, the Commonwealth pointed to the moments after Patrick Clancy returned home and found his wife injured following an apparent suicide attempt.

According to prosecutors, when Patrick Clancy asked what had happened, Lindsay Clancy responded that she had tried to kill herself and told him the children were in the basement.

Prosecutors argued that those statements are significant because Clancy did not mention hearing voices or being compelled by delusions at that time.

Hershon noted, however, that jurors must ultimately decide the case based on the evidence admitted at trial and whether prosecutors met their burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case has drawn widespread public attention across Massachusetts and beyond, making jury deliberations especially challenging.

Jurors have been instructed throughout the trial to avoid media coverage and discussions about the case. Hershon acknowledged how difficult that can be in a high-profile case that has been the subject of extensive public conversation.

“People are talking about this case everywhere you look,” she said. “But they just need to put that aside and focus on what was presented to them.”

Jurors began deliberations just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear how long they will take to reach a verdict.

If Clancy is convicted, her sentence could be as severe as life in prison without the possibility of parole. If she’s found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, the court will decide whether she can be released from custody or should remain confined in a state mental health facility.

If the jury can’t reach a verdict, prosecutors would have to decide whether to retry the case. If a mistrial were declared for some other reason, the next steps could depend on the circumstances.

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