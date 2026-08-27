Toddler flown to Boston hospital after accidentally shooting self in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating after a toddler accidentally shot themself Wednesday night in New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of an accidental shooting in the Merrimack County town of Hooksett around 6:30 p.m. found a 3-year-old in a parked vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Hooksett police.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester before being flown to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the incident is reportedly cooperating with police.

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No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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