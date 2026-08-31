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Lindsay Clancy trial: Verdict watch continues as deliberations enter 3rd day

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial are returning to Plymouth Superior Court Monday morning for a third day of deliberations as they decide the fate of the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children.

LIVESTREAM: Jury deliberations resumes at 9 a.m.

The 12 deliberating jurors, nine women and three men, began their discussions Thursday after closing arguments and spent all day Friday reviewing evidence and weighing testimony presented during the high-profile trial.

So far, jurors have submitted one question to Judge William Sullivan regarding evidence in the case.

According to defense attorney Kevin Reddington, the jury asked to see a knife found in Clancy’s bedroom and two plastic bags containing prescription pill bottles recovered after the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

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Attorneys and Sullivan discussed the request during a sidebar conference, and it was not addressed in open court.

Jurors have heard weeks of testimony from medical experts, mental health specialists, investigators, and family members. While there is little dispute that Clancy caused the deaths of her children in January 2023, the central question before the jury is whether she was criminally responsible for her actions.

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Prosecutors have argued that although Clancy struggled with mental health challenges, she understood what she was doing and carried out the killings in a deliberate and methodical manner.

The defense has maintained that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Legal analyst Elyse Hershon said jurors may be searching for an explanation behind the tragedy as they review the evidence.

“The jury is going to be looking for that why,” Hershon said. “The commonwealth said in their opening that it was because she was an overwhelmed mother losing control. The prosecution doesn’t have to prove that, but it does help connect the dots and make sense of what happened.”

Jurors have five verdict options to consider, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, and not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, she would face a prison sentence. If jurors determine she was not criminally responsible for her actions, she would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

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