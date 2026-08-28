Lindsay Clancy jury unable to reach verdict on day 2 of deliberations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After 10 and a half hours of deliberation over two days, the Lindsay Clancy jury failed to reach a verdict on Friday.

Earlier, as her jury began its first full day of deliberation for her triple murder trial, Lindsay Clancy quietly sat at the defense table. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, earlier described Clancy as sad and scared

He told reporters he can’t predict how long it will take the jury of 9 women and three men to reach a verdict

“No idea,” Reddington said on his way into the courthouse. “There’s something like 290 exhibits, five weeks of testimony. Obviously, a lot of work. I don’t know how long it’s going to take.”

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Lindsay Clancy’s jury is trying to determine her state of mind on the night of Jan. 24, 2023, the night Clancy’s three young children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, were strangled to death with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury home, before Lindsay took smashed-up pills, cut herself, and jumped out of a bedroom window.

She is now paralyzed.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told the jury that Lindsay Clancy, after months of struggling with care for depression, killed the children after sending her husband Patrick on an errand, and then tried to take her own life.

Defense attorney Reddington is arguing that Clancy suffered from postpartum psychosis, was wrongly treated and medicated, and is not criminally responsible for the children’s deaths.

Midmorning, the jury had a question that was settled at sidebar, not in open court.

Defense attorney Reddington told me the jury asked to see the knife Lindsay used to cut her wrists and neck that was found in the bedroom.

He said they also asked to see two plastic bags of prescription pill bottles found after the killings.

One of the bags, Reddington claims, he found with Patrick Clancy in a bedroom nightstand drawer.

The other bag, Patrick Clancy testified at trial, came from the center console of his truck that he meant to throw away before the killings.

He testified that he, along with his lawyer, turned them in to the State Police.

Why the jury was asking about the knife and the two plastic bags of prescription bottles is not known.

I caught up with Kevin Reddington at a break and he told me jury watch is never easy.

“It’s out of my hands. Nothing I can do. You always might say I wish I did this different. I wish I said that different. I wish I did something else. Kind of beat up on yourself. Feel like you might not have done something you should have. It’s just, you know, Monday Morning Quarterbacking,” Reddington told me.

Jury deliberations resume Monday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group