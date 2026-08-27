Following closing remarks, Lindsay Clancy jury begins deliberations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A jury of 12, nine women and three men, is now deciding Lindsay Clancy’s fate.

The jury began deliberation at 12:34pm Thursday and sent home without reaching a verdict at 4pm, after both sides made impassioned closing arguments.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Kevin Reddington told the jury that Lindsay Clancy is a victim of an overzealous prosecution and, while holding up a photo of a hospitalized Lindsay Clancy, the mental health system

“This is a prosecution that has ripped the soul out of this girl,” Reddington told the jury

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Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder for the strangulation deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy in the basement of their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023.

In the months before the killings, Lindsay Clancy met with various mental health professionals for anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

Reddington claims her condition worsened to postpartum psychosis, arguing that Lindsay Clancy is not criminally responsible.

“(She was) visiting doctors, seeing doctors, going to Rhode Island. Sorry, we can’t help you. Calling a suicide hotline, we can’t help. Calling another suicide hotline, we can’t help. My God, what does she have to do? She was reaching out for help, and she was not getting it,” Reddington said.

Prosecutors allege Lindsay Clancy, frustrated over her mental health struggles, killed her children as part of a failed suicide attempt, but they alleged the killings were carefully planned; she knew what she was doing was wrong.

“Why did she specifically do it? She was depressed. She was exhausted. She was done. She didn’t want to try anymore,” Sprague said.

Shortly before the children’s deaths, Lindsay Clancy sent her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, out of the house on an errand.

Prosecutors allege the errand gave Lindsay enough time to kill the children and herself.

ADA Sprague argued that the children suffered.

“Just think of that, them being strangled and the pain and the confusion that they’re going through, and it’s being done by their mom. Their mom is the one that’s hurting them, and their mom is the one that’s killing them. That’s extreme atrocity and cruelty,” Sprague said.

The Lindsay Clancy jury will resume deliberation Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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