Lindsay Clancy trial: Testimony enters 4th week as prosecutors near end of case

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is entering its fourth week, with prosecutors expected to continue presenting evidence Monday morning in Plymouth Superior Court.

Jurors were given Friday off before returning for what could be a pivotal week in the high-profile case against Lindsay Clancy.

The Commonwealth may be nearing the end of its witness list, potentially setting the stage for the defense to begin calling its own witnesses. However, it remains unclear who the defense plans to call or when that transition could occur.

Watch Boston 25’s live trial coverage

What jurors heard last week

When court was last in session, testimony focused heavily on data extracted from Clancy’s cellphone.

Jurors were shown evidence that included internet searches related to psychosis symptoms, hallucinations, and suicide in the days leading up to the killings.

Prosecutors also presented crime scene video from inside the Clancy family home.

Among the most emotional moments was the introduction of a photograph showing two of Clancy’s children, Dawson and Cora, posing with a backyard snowman. The picture was taken just hours before the murders, according to testimony.

A diary-style note written by Clancy was also entered into evidence. In the note, she described struggling to feel connected to one of her children and wrote that she wanted to be happy.

Legal experts weigh significance of note

Legal analyst Elyse Hershon said each side could interpret the journal entry differently.

“This note corroborates one piece of the prosecution’s theory, which is that she was an overwhelmed mother, she resented her kids, and she didn’t want to continue like this,” Hershon said.

At the same time, Hershon noted the defense may view the document as evidence of Clancy’s awareness of her mental and emotional struggles.

“I think it’s great for the defense. It shows that she’s human, she’s aware of how she felt,” Hershon said.

What’s next?

Monday marks the 14th day of testimony in the trial.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m., with prosecutors expected to continue presenting witnesses and evidence as they work to conclude their case before the defense begins its own presentation.

The trial continues in Plymouth Superior Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group