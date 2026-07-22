Lindsay Clancy trial still one juror short after third day of jury selection

At Plymouth County Superior Court, they are so close to seating a jury for Lindsay Clancy.

They are trying to get to 18 jurors.

But after going through 90 potential jurors Wednesday, they still need one more juror.

It is likely we are just days away from hearing testimony in the closely watched Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

But first, a jury needs to be seated.

And after 3 days of nearly 300 potential jurors being called to the courthouse, 17 jurors are selected,

One short of the 18 needed in this case.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the strangulation deaths of her three young children in her Duxbury home in January 2023.

Clancy’s lawyer is mounting an insanity defense, arguing that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis, was overmedicated and therefore, not criminally responsible for her children’s deaths.

It’s expected that Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, will be the trial’s first witness.

He made the 911 call to police after finding Lindsay Clancy on the ground outside of the house after jumping from a second-floor window in an alleged suicide attempt.

It’s a difficult set of facts, and there is concern that some jurors may not be able to complete the trial

It’s a major reason why the court is looking for 6 alternate jurors, in case any of the deciding 12 find they can’t continue with the trial.

“It’s going to be very difficult evidence. Obviously horrific, the deaths of children. And this is an unusual case. The dispute is not whether she did it. Or how she did it. The dispute is what was her mental capacity and intent at the time she killed her children,” Boston attorney Elyse Hershon told me.

It is hoped they’ll be able to find that elusive 18th juror on Thursday.

If they do, it’s likely opening statements will take place.

Followed by the first witness: Patrick Clancy.

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