Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Week 2 of testimony begins Monday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Week two of testimony in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy is scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Plymouth Superior Court.

Monday marks the fifth day of testimony in the closely watched case.

On Friday, jurors traveled to several key locations tied to the investigation, including the Clancy family’s Duxbury home, a CVS, and the restaurant Lindsay Clancy’s husband, Patrick Clancy, visited before returning home and finding their three children dead.

Lindsay Clancy is charged in connection with the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, in January 2023.

Prosecutors allege Lindsay Clancy strangled each child with exercise bands after sending her husband out to pick up takeout and medication. They say she then jumped from a second-floor window in what they describe as an attempted suicide.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral)

Defense attorneys argue Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and is not criminally responsible. They contend that Lindsay and Patrick Clancy sought extensive mental health treatment but were unable to get the care she needed.

The opening week of the trial featured emotional testimony from Patrick Clancy, first responders, and medical experts.

Patrick Clancy said he removed the exercise bands from his children’s necks as he found each of them, while first responders described a “chaotic” scene as they struggled to save the lives of the couple’s kids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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