Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving across Massachusetts, bringing the potential for flooding, damaging wind gusts, and hazardous travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/JI9GeMQgIv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) August 3, 2026

In Massachusetts, the warning is in effect for Northern Worcester and Northwestern Middlesex counties until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. West Central Bristol County is also under a warning until 11:45 a.m.

“Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the NWS stated.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/03 10:00AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/oMok1XjndZ — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) August 3, 2026

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, is possible, according to the NWS.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Lowell, Leominster, Fitchburg, Chelmsford, Dracut, Westford, Gardner, Holden, Athol, Pepperell, Tyngsborough, Groton,Winchendon, Lunenburg, Townsend, Littleton, Lancaster, Templeton, Rutland and Sterling.

In New Hampshire, the warning is in effect for Southeastern Merrimack, Southwestern Strafford, Southern Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties until 11:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/03 11:15AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/IqcioTXNtk — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) August 3, 2026

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Merrimack, Durham, Exeter, Salem, Northwood, and Bedford. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 30 and Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned. “Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

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