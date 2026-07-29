Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Patrick Clancy to resume testimony, jury to hear 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial are expected to hear the frantic 911 call Patrick Clancy made after returning home and discovering his wife outside their Duxbury home before finding their three children in the basement.

The recording is expected to be played in Plymouth Superior Court when testimony resumes Tuesday morning. However, the audio will not be broadcast publicly, meaning only those inside the courtroom will hear the call.

Patrick Clancy began testifying Monday after opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys. During emotional testimony, he detailed Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.

Jurors were shown family photographs taken just days before the January 2023 killings. Patrick Clancy testified that on the day of the murders, he believed his wife’s condition was improving when he left the home to pick up takeout.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands in the basement of their home on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors allege she sent Patrick Clancy out to pick up dinner before carrying out the killings.

Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon, who is not involved in the case, said Patrick Clancy’s testimony is likely to be among the most difficult moments of the trial.

0 of 69 Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

“We’re about to hear what happened and what he saw when he came home, so certainly I expect it to be harrowing, I expect it to be upsetting and horrific,” Hershon said. “But he’s a victim in all of this, probably the biggest living victim that there is in this case. He lost his wife, essentially, to the system and a wheelchair; he lost his children, and his entire life got upended, so it will be hard to watch, but it is evidence coming into this trial.”

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors acknowledged Lindsay Clancy struggled with mental health issues for months before the deaths but argued she was controlling and manipulative and carefully planned the killings.

Defense attorneys presented a sharply different account, arguing Clancy is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. They contend Lindsay and Patrick Clancy repeatedly sought treatment but were unable to get the care she needed in the weeks and months leading up to the murders.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the continuation of Patrick Clancy’s testimony.

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