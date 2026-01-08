‘Very real’ chance Lindsay Clancy kills self if medical needs aren’t met during trial, lawyer warns

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children before attempting to take her own life, will continue appearing in court virtually rather than in person, as attorneys and law enforcement officials remain at odds over how she should be transported when her murder trial begins later this year.

Clancy has been paralyzed from the chest down since jumping from a window of her Summer Street home in January 2023. She’s been committed to Tewksbury State Hospital since then.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, argues she requires an ambulance transport from Tewksbury to Plymouth every day of her trial due to her severe medical condition. He told the court that the logistics surrounding her physical transport are extremely difficult.

Kevin Reddington

“This case is going to be a logistical nightmare,” Reddington told Plymouth County Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan during a hearing on Wednesday. “We have a person who is paralyzed, will be paralyzed for the rest of her life, and has lost any sensation and any motor control whatsoever.”

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has argued that Clancy “can self-transfer and provide self-care in virtually all aspects of a day trip to the courthouse,” saying it can transport her safely in a wheelchair‑accessible van.

Reddington provided the court with specific details on the struggles Clancy faces daily.

“She is paralyzed from the sternum down. She has no control over her bodily functions,” Reddington said. “She requires a two-person, female assist for these issues, necessitating transfers to flat surfaces or exam tables.”

Reddington then raised concerns over Clancy’s “significant suicidal ideation” that requires 24/7 supervision.

“She’s not a danger to others, but she’s surely a danger to herself,” Reddington told the court. “If this woman kills herself during this trial, which there is a very real probability that could happen, it’s on somebody, and it’s not on me.”

Lindsay Clancy

Attorney Michael Kenny, also representing Clancy, said the defense attempted to secure appropriate transportation in case the judge denied their request for a Zoom appearance — but were unsuccessful.

“Yesterday we tried in case the court didn’t allow her to appear on Zoom today,” Kenny said. “We had struck out on all of the attempts we had made.”

The prosecution indicated it would work to accommodate Clancy’s needs based on recommendations from her physician assistant.

“I think it would be good for everybody to take a breath, make a plan, and follow the plan,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague told the court.

Judge Sullivan said he would like to have an agreement ironed out within the next couple of weeks.

“It’s on me, I understand that, for me to draft this order, circulate it between the parties, and then have one more meeting here,” Sullivan told the court. “Then get that in place.”

Clancy’s case is scheduled to return to court later this month.

She is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

When the case goes to trial, Clancy’s lawyers plan to argue that overmedication and post-partum mental illness were behind the murders.

Her trial is set to begin on July 20.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group