Lindsay Clancy due back in court as defense pushes to split murder trial into 2 phases

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The case against Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children before attempting to take her own life, is due back in court Thursday.

Clancy’s legal team is expected to make another push to get her upcoming murder trial split into two phases.

In a Plymouth Superior Court filing earlier this month, Clancy’s attorneys informed the judge presiding over her case that she would admit to killing her three kids if the court agrees to divide the trial so that a jury first decides whether she committed the killings, and then separately considers her mental state at the time.

Clancy’s team intends to pursue an insanity defense and wants jurors to focus independently on the question of guilt and the question of criminal responsibility. They have argued that she was suffering from postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of the killings, which they argue severely impaired her mental health.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She and her husband recently filed lawsuits against her medical providers, alleging they failed to properly diagnose, treat, and manage her postpartum depression.

Clancy’s trial is currently scheduled to begin in July.

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