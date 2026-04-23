Man arrested in connection with murder of UMass Amherst staff member on campus

AMHERST, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a staff member on the UMass Amherst campus on Wednesday night.

The woman was found dead inside the Hotel UMass, located in the center of campus, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Neither person is a student, but UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes said Thursday that the murdered woman is a staff member.

The DA’s office says it is believed the woman and the man arrested knew each other.

“I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” Reyes said in a statement. “I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

UMass officials say there is no ongoing threat to our campus or the community.

The UMass Amherst Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the apparent homicide.

The officer of the chief medical examiner will provide an official cause of death after an autopsy.

Counseling services will be available for UMass students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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