Police shoot, kill man armed with kitchen knives in western Mass., DA says

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after police in western Massachusetts shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding multiple kitchen knives.

The officer-involved shooting occured when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on George Street in West Springfield just before 10 p.m., according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Due to circumstances that remain under investigation, an officer discharged his service weapon, striking the individual,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation indicates that the individual became combative with officers while armed and that a conducted energy weapon was deployed but proved ineffective prior to the use of deadly force.”

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office and the West Springfield Police Department plan to review the investigation and issue findings on the use of force and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death at a later time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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