Lindsay Clancy continues fight to secure ambulance for transport to upcoming murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is making another attempt to secure ambulance transportation to and from court during her upcoming trial.

Clancy, who was left paralyzed after attempting to take her own life in 2023, is currently receiving long‑term care at Tewksbury Hospital. Her trial, however, will take place in Plymouth County, raising questions about how she will be transported.

Clancy’s legal team argues that she requires an ambulance due to her medical condition. Prosecutors disagree, saying a police transport van would be sufficient.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan.

She and her husband recently filed lawsuits against her medical providers, alleging they failed to properly diagnose, treat, and manage her postpartum depression.

Clancy, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is scheduled to go to trial in July.

