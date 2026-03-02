Lindsay Clancy back in court as attorney asks for a two-phase murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children is due back in court today.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 7-month-old son Callan then tried to take her own life by jumping out of a window.

She survived and is now confined to a wheelchair.

The Plymouth County DA is charging Lindsay with three counts of murder, but Clancy’s defense team argues she is not criminally responsible, saying postpartum psychosis and overmedication of powerful drugs caused the tragedy.

They are asking for a two-phase trial—one phase for the jury to decide whether she is guilty of the alleged acts, and a second phase to determine her mental state and criminal responsibility.

So far, the judge has not ruled on that request.

Legal analyst Elyse Hershon says the case will be especially challenging for jurors.

“The jury is going to have a really tough job in this one. It’s going to be hard to put emotions aside when there are child victims,” Hershon said. “There’s a lot of issues in this case, and I think of all the cases that go forward with the not guilty by reason of insanity defense, this is, this is pretty square in the middle of that.”

As of now, the Lindsay Clancy trial is scheduled to begin on July 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group