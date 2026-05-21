Lightning strike caught on camera at Southborough home during severe storm

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Dramatic video captured the moment lightning struck just feet away from a Southborough family as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday.

The shocking footage shows sparks flying as lightning appears to hit a gate outside the family’s home moments after homeowner Brad Robillard arrived with his children.

Robillard said he had just gotten home and was preparing to get his young daughter out of the truck when the storm intensified.

Moments earlier, he had reassured his children that the odds of being struck by lightning were low.

“I was like, ‘You know, the chances of getting struck by lightning are really slim, so don’t worry about it,’” Robillard said. “And then that happened, so I was like, ‘This is nuts.’”

His son had just stepped out of the truck and was waiting nearby when the lightning suddenly struck. Video shows the bright flash before his son quickly runs inside for safety.

Robillard said he sensed something unusual seconds before the strike.

“The hair on the back of my neck stood up. I got goosebumps real quick,” he said. “And then all of a sudden the lightning struck. I didn’t know where it was — it was definitely really close.”

According to Robillard, the lightning struck a gate just feet from where he was standing. He said the electrical current appeared to travel up a gutter on the side of the house, leaving behind visible burn marks near the roofline.

The family later called the fire department to inspect the home for any possible fire damage.

“We did have the fire department come out just to make sure there’s no fire or anything in the attic,” Robillard said.

Robillard believes the lightning may have first struck a tree in the backyard before traveling underground and into the metal gate near the driveway.

Burn marks are still visible on the gate following the strike as well.

After reviewing the footage, Robillard said he realized just how close his family came to being seriously hurt.

“We got lucky, and I’ve got video and a story to tell,” he said.

The incident serves as another reminder from safety officials to stay indoors during severe thunderstorms and avoid outdoor areas during lightning activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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