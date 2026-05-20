Southborough family has close call with lightning strike

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A man from Southborough and his children are okay after they had a close call with a lightning strike on Tuesday evening.

Brad Robillard was helping his children get out of the car when it happened.

In the video, you can see the lightning hit their fence as Robillard walks around the car.

Lightning if often attracted to the tallest points like trees, and the path of resistance, often striking elevated objects, sharp points, and conductive materials.

Severe weather hits parts of the state yesterday, the hottest spring day in New England since 1944.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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