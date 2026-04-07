Lexington students, teachers rally over budget cuts; vote delayed once again

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A rally outside of Lexington’s Cary Hall called attention to Monday’s town meeting that was expected to decide the fate of dozens of teachers.

In the group lining the sidewalk holding signs with messages like “Don’t cut art short” were students who don’t want to see any of their beloved teachers out of a job.

“We know all these teachers, these teachers have raised us. we’ve both been in Lexington public schools since kindergarten right, these teachers have had profound impacts on our lives,” said senior Delia Tsouvalas.

Since learning the school district approved the budget that would cut more than sixty full time positions, many have been pushing for town officials to step in and save these jobs.

“I don’t think people realize how much these kids need,” said teacher Gretchen Segars.

“It makes me feel like we don’t value education, it makes me feel like the people of Lexington who pay these really high taxes aren’t getting what they pay for,” said teacher Lisa Sullivan.

The efforts that already delayed the decision once before, sending leaders back to the table to discuss the budget again.

Officials delayed the vote because of what they say is new information from the superintendent and a change of position of the school committee, and though that means these teachers and students still won’t have an answer, they can’t help but hold out hope that this is a good sign.

“I mean it’s frustrating, but I also think it’s a good thing because maybe they will take more time to discuss instead of rushing through it,” said President of LEA, Robin Strizhak.

And for those who could be losing their jobs in the end, they’re overwhelmed by the strong show of support.

“We know that this town really cares about education and really cares about the schools and the students and makes us feel good that they know we care so much, too. We love what we do, we want to keep doing it,” said Digital Learning Coach, Howard Wolke.

The school committee supports a funding patch, but the select board argues using cash reserves to cover salaries is a temporary fix, and not a long-term path to financial stability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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