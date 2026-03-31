Teachers and parents rally against budget cuts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — More than 100 people lined the street in Lexington Monday, rallying support for teachers, after the school district approved a budget to chop more than 60 full time positions.

“All seven of us have been, our positions have been eliminated,” said Howard Wolke, a Digital Learning Coach for Lexington schools.

Wolke says the entire digital learning coaching staff has been cut.

He learned he lost his job last week.

“I’m teaching lessons on digital citizenship, I’m teaching lessons on artificial intelligence, I’m using VR with the kids, I’m showing kids how to make websites and green screen videos and all these different things that really are skills that they’re gonna need for the future,” said Wolke.

After rallying outside, an even bigger crowd packed the Town Meeting Monday night to voice concerns over the proposed budget before town leaders took a final vote.

The school committee says it has been a difficult process.

“Due to financial constraints, we find ourselves having to cut back on the very thing we care about most the people the educators who are there every day to support our students,” said Eileen Jay, School Committee Chair.

Lexington School District leaders say multiple factors are forcing these staffing cuts to balance the budget, from the soaring costs of healthcare and transportation to a significant drop in enrollment over the last few years.

“The good news in what is all very difficult – most people will be placed back into jobs in the system, which is a good thing,” said Dr. Julie Hackett, Superintendent of Lexington Public Schools during the school committee meeting Monday.

But parents aren’t satisfied, and they have a message for the superintendent.

“Don’t ever cut music, art and gym, cut your salary of $311,000 in half, you can save a paraprofessional and a teacher and give the money back to our kids – this isn’t your town, this is ours,” said Lauren Winick, a parent of three students in the district.

The superintendent says every cut affects a real person, so they don’t take this lightly, but right now costs are outpacing revenues, and it’s a trend happening in districts across the state.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group