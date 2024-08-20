‘Legitimate buzz’: One of world’s biggest billionaires reportedly interested in buying Celtics

BOSTON — One of the wealthiest people in the world is reportedly interested in purchasing the Boston Celtics.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on his podcast that there is “legitimate buzz” surrounding billionaire Jeff Bezos’ interest in buying the 18-time NBA Finals champions.

“I happen to have a bunch of information on this because this is a huge, huge topic right now,” Simmons said while talking with author Chuck Klosterman. “I don’t care if I get aggregated on this because I know I’m right. The league wants $6 billion for the team, for the Celtics.”

Simmons added, “They want the $6 billion because they want expansion teams in Seattle and Vegas...They want to get $6 billion apiece for the two franchises for expansion, which would mean a check for $400 million for every NBA owner. All 30.”

Bezos, the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, has emerged as a legitimate suitor to buy the Celtics, according to Simmons.

“In the last few days, there’s been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics. I think it’s real and I think he’s going to be one of the suitors,” Simmons said. “It’s one of the crown jewel franchises, right? That’s why you get it. That to him would be no different than buying a gigantic, $300 million yacht.”

From last night’s pod - why I think Jeff Bezos is a legitimate suitor to buy the Celtics (and what the NBA wants the price to be). pic.twitter.com/O6nrVcYf9I — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 19, 2024

Forbes values Bezos’ net worth at $197 billion, only second in the world to Elon Musk’s $243.3 billion.

So, what’s Bezos’ vision for purchasing the legendary club?

“Is the ultimate play for this to build some sort of state-of-the-art stadium that’s never been done before for concerts and basketball? “Simmons questioned. “Is it like the Amazon dome, you put it in downtown Boston, and it’s just another thing he did?”

The majority ownership group of the Celtics announced plans to sell the team on July 1, just days after Boston held a rolling rally in celebration of the franchise’s long-awaited Banner 18.

The managing board of the ownership group says it expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028.

Wyc Grousbeck is expected to continue in his role as the governor of the team until the second closing in 2028.

The Grousbeck family led the group that bought the Celtics for $360 million in 2002. The team is now worth $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Boston 25′s Butch Stearns spoke one-on-one with Grousbeck in the locker room after the Celtics won the 2024 NBA title. Watch it below:

Butch Stearns talks 1-on-1 with Wyc Grousbeck after Celtics win 2024 NBA title

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group