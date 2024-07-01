Boston Celtics ownership group announces plan to sell the team

BOSTON — The ownership group of the Celtics announced plans to sell the team on Monday afternoon, just days after Boston held a rolling rally in celebration of the franchise’s long-awaited Banner 18.

“Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the ownership group of the Boston Celtics, announced today its intention to sell all the shares of the team,” a statement issued by the team read. “The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations.”

The managing board of the ownership group says it expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. Wyc Grousbeck is expected to continue in his role as the governor of the team until the second closing in 2028.

Grousbeck led the group that bought the Celtics for $360 million in 2002.

The Celtics won their 18th title in franchise history in June, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in five games.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group