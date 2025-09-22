Legendary boxer has his Brockton childhood home added to the National Register of Historic Places

BROCKTON, Mass — Rocky Marciano’s childhood home on Dover Street has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, honoring the late boxing legend’s legacy.

The designation was announced on Saturday, recognizing the home where Marciano, who held the world heavyweight title from 1952 to 1956, grew up. The home now offers a tour featuring memorabilia from his illustrious career.

During the dedication event for Rocky Marciano’s childhood home, a speaker highlighted Marciano’s legacy of hard work and determination.

Marciano, a revered figure in boxing history, was born in the ‘City of Champions.’ His career was marked by an undefeated record and a reputation for his powerful punches and relentless fighting style.

The dedication of his childhood home as a historic place ensures that his contributions to the sport and his story of perseverance are preserved for future generations.

Ron Onesti, from the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of Marciano’s legacy, stating, “A guy like Rocky has the lessons... get to their greatness in life.”

Marciano’s life was tragically cut short when he died in a plane crash in 1969, just days before his 46th birthday. His legacy, however, continues to inspire many in the world of sports and beyond.

