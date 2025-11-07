Legendary band announces farewell tour with stops in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

WORCESTER, Mass. — A legendary rock band recognized for having the biggest song of all time is gearing up for a farewell tour with a stop in Massachusetts.

Journey is hitting the road on its “Final Frontier” tour, which includes 60 shows across the United States and Canada, the group announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the band wrote, “The wait is over - JOURNEY is hitting the road on our FINAL FRONTIER TOUR!”

The Final Frontier tour kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on February 28, 2026.

The rockers will later visit the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, on June 6, followed by a night at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on June 7.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Journey is known for its iconic hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Separate Ways,” and “Only the Young,” among many others.

In 2024, Forbes recognized “Don’t Stop Believin’” as the biggest song in American history, noting that it’s been certified 18-times platinum.

