Legal team for Matthew Farwell requests motion for new trial, court documents say

BOSTON — Just days after Matthew Farwell was found guilty on all charges in the death of Sandra Birchmore, he and his legal team have filed new paperwork.

According to a court document, Farwell’s legal team asks for a judge to dismiss this week’s guilty verdict and to grant them a new trial. Additionally, Farwell’s legal team has also requested more time to go through trial documents.

On Monday, a jury found former Stoughton cop Matthew Farwell guilty on all charges in the death of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.

Prosecutors had argued that Farwell groomed Birchmore after she entered the Stoughton Police Explorers program at just 12 years old and had a sexual relationship with her when she was 15, up until her death in 2021.

During the trial, prosecutors said Farwell had killed Birchmore, going to her Canton apartment and staging it to look like a suicide, to prevent her from telling anyone what Farwell did.

As of now, Farwell will be sentenced to life in prison in early February.

Boston 25’s Ryan Breslin covered the trial extensively from start to finish. You can watch the recap on our YouTube channel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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