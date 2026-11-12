Police search for suspect who fled traffic stop near Quincy MBTA station; school lockdowns lifted

QUINCY, Mass. — North Quincy Public Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for a suspect who fled on foot during a traffic stop.

According to Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, state police attempted to stop an individual over the Neponset Bridge during a traffic stop in Quincy when he bailed out of Maserati Ghinli after crashing and fled on foot.

Video shows the suspect running and jumping over a fence onto the MBTA tracks.

Service was delayed on the Red Line due to police activity between North Quincy and JFK/UMass.

The State Police Air Wing and K-9 Units, assisted by Quincy Police and Transit Police, searched the area until approximately 3:00 pm.

The suspect’s whereabouts and the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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