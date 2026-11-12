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Police search for suspect who fled traffic stop near Quincy MBTA station; school lockdowns lifted

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Quincy schools in lockdown as authorities searching for suspect who fled police
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

QUINCY, Mass. — North Quincy Public Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for a suspect who fled on foot during a traffic stop.

According to Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, state police attempted to stop an individual over the Neponset Bridge during a traffic stop in Quincy when he bailed out of Maserati Ghinli after crashing and fled on foot.

Video shows the suspect running and jumping over a fence onto the MBTA tracks.

Service was delayed on the Red Line due to police activity between North Quincy and JFK/UMass.

The State Police Air Wing and K-9 Units, assisted by Quincy Police and Transit Police, searched the area until approximately 3:00 pm.

The suspect’s whereabouts and the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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