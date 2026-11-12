Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old teen.

According to police, a large search involving K9 teams and drones is underway for Cole Davison to check on his well-being.

Davison may be wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold or yellow coloring, according to police.

Residents near 1000 South Street are being warned of a significant police presence.

Police are urging members of the public not to join the search on their own, saying additional people in the area could interfere with thermal-imaging technology being used by drone teams.

Authorities said every heat signature detected by the drones must be investigated and verified.

“The best way you can help right now is by allowing our trained search teams to do their jobs and keeping the area clear,” police said in a post.

Anyone who has seen Davison or has information that could help police locate him is asked to contact the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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