Legal Sea Foods expansion includes new company headquarters, innovation center, online shop

BOSTON — Legal Sea Foods recently announced an expansion into state-of-the-art facilities, the launch of a new e-commerce business, and the implementation of improved practices to uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

“Fueled by advances in technology and preparing for expansion, Legal Sea Foods is strategically maneuvering to adapt and thrive,” the company said in a news release. “As the company embraces this new chapter, it does so with a sense of responsibility, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”

PPX Hospitality Brands has relocated Legal’s headquarters to Boston’s renowned Fish Pier, offering the global seafood company the processing space it had been searching for and a cutting-edge facility better suited to its production needs.

Legal Sea Foods, alongside PPX’s brands Smith & Wollensky and Strega Italiano, now occupy refurbished offices on the Boston Fish Pier, next to Day Boat Trawlers, close to vital seafood partners like North Coast Seafoods, local fishing vessels, and just steps away from its flagship restaurant, Legal Harborside.

“Situated at 212 Northern Avenue, Legal’s leadership and support teams are now intimately connected to the source, reflecting the brand’s essence,” the company said. “These modern offices house various departments, including accounting, HR, marketing, IT, purchasing, operations, e-commerce, and retail, all within Boston’s thriving Seaport district.”

Legal has also launched a new online shop: shop.legalseafoods.com. Guests can now purchase Legal’s signature New England clam chowder, a variety of high-quality fish, prepared seafood favorites, and “bundles that bring the restaurant experience right to your door, directly from the source.”

Legal and PPX also revealed plans to move into a 30,000-square-foot facility in Milford that will “serve as an epicenter for culinary and beverage innovation and excellence.”

“Facing the formidable challenge of the outdated quality control center, designed for industrial-scale processing, Legal Sea Foods recognized the need for a more modern space that would provide efficiency, speed, and quality assurance of its restaurant products and the introduction of e-commerce,” the company wrote.

The innovation center, which is slated to open in early 2024, will provide a venue for quality control and assurance, central commissary and distribution, e-commerce and retail fulfillment, research, development, and training.

Legal opened as a fish market in Cambridge 70 years ago and now operates 25 restaurants along the East Coast, as well as its own production facility, and eCommerce platform.

