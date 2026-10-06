At least one student at Stoughton High School hospitalized after taking THC edible

STOUGHTON, Mass. — At least one student at Stoughton High School was transported to the hospital after consuming THC edibles on Tuesday.

The district superintendent wrote that three shelter-in-place periods occurred for medical needs regarding students; however, not all were related to the edibles.

The district sent a letter to families encouraging them to talk to students about cannabis.

Students were asked to seek help from an adult if a friend is unwell for any reason.

The district did not share any additional details regarding the incident.

School counselors and adjustment counselors will be available at the high school on Wednesday and the rest of the week for students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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