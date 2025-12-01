DEDHAM, Mass. — A Dedham church is causing controversy over another political statement in their Nativity scene this holiday season.

A sign reading “ICE WAS HERE” sits in the middle of the nativity scene outside their front doors. Underneath, a sign reads “The Holy Family is safe in our Church... If you see ICE please call LUCE at 617-370-5023.”

‘ICE was here’: Dedham church sparks outrage over nativity scene with political message

Over the past decade, Father Stephen Jasoma has used the nativity scene to “hold a mirror to the world” for self-reflection, he told Boston 25 Monday.

In years past, he and his parish peace and justice group have decided to make statements surrounding mass shootings, global warming, and immigration issues across the country. In 2018, he displayed Jesus in a cage, another statement on immigration.

“We thought this was a good way to show the dynamic of what’s happening in the world today,” said Jasoma Monday. “This is a stance I’d hope all churches would take. We should be a welcoming community.”

Meanwhile, local Catholics and community leaders like CJ Doyle, the executive director of the state’s Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, spoke against Father Jasoma’s decision.

“We have a case of a dissident priest who has a long history of these crack pipe, publicity stunts,” said Doyle outside the nativity scene Monday. “He’s politicizing Christmas. He’s exploiting the Holy Family. He’s using his position as the pastor of a Catholic parish to promote his left-wing political ideology.”

Doyle called on local Catholics to reach out to the archdiocese, which he claimed has allowed these “political stunts.”

He asked, “Is this not obstruction of justice they’re really pushing here?... If he doesnt really believe in the Catholic religion or thinks the Catholic church is a vehicle for political activism, perhaps he should find new employment.”

Father Jasoma, in response to criticism he recieved, told Boston 25, “I’ve some push back from total strangers, was called a murderer yesterday... What we celebrate at Christmas is the peace Christ brought into the world. It’s right here, it’s right now. We are to embrace it.”

Boston reached out to the Archdiocese of Boston and is still waiting for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

