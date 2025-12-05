Archdiocese of Boston calls for removal of controversial nativity scene at Mass. church

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Archdiocese of Boston is calling on St. Susanna Parish in Dedham to remove a controversial nativity display that has sparked debate.

The manger scene at the parish is empty, missing the traditional figures of Baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. In their place is a sign that reads: “ICE WAS HERE.”

In a statement, the Archdiocese said:

“The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship—not divisive political messaging. The Church’s norms prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God’s people. This includes images of the Christ Child in the manger, which are to be used solely to foster faith and devotion. Regarding the recent incident, St. Susanna Parish neither requested nor received permission from the Archdiocese to depart from this canonical norm or to place a politically divisive display outside the church. The display should be removed, and the manger restored to its proper sacred purpose.”

Over the past decade, Father Stephen Jasoma has used the nativity scene to “hold a mirror to the world” for self-reflection, he told Boston 25 Monday.

In years past, he and his parish peace and justice group have decided to make statements surrounding mass shootings, global warming, and immigration issues across the country. In 2018, he displayed Jesus in a cage, another statement on immigration.

The parish has not yet commented on whether it will comply with the directive.

