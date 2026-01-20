Lawyers for former officer accused of Sandra Birchmore’s death argue to move case to Rhode Island

BOSTON — Former Stoughton Police officer Matthew Farwell said nothing in court as his attorney urged to a federal judge, in an issue of fairness, to move his case out of Boston to Providence, Rhode Island.

Matthew Farwell is charged with causing the deaths of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child in her Canton apartment back in 2021.

A medical examiner has ruled Sandra Birchmore’s death a suicide.

Federal prosecutors believe Farwell silenced Birchmore to prevent her from disclosing their affair which began when she was 15-years-old.

They also believe he staged the scene to look like a suicide.

At a change of venue hearing, Farwell’s lawyer said Farwell denies the accusations.

She said sensational media coverage of the case has made it impossible to find an impartial jury.

She pointed to this released video of a hooded, masked man that prosecutors allege is Farwell at Sandra’s apartment building before and after her death, Farwell’s lawyer said media coverage has been inflammatory.

“Words and imagery together make it impossible for jurors to shed it from their minds,” she said.

Barbara Wright is Sandra Birchmore’s cousin. She wants Farwell’s trial to stay in Boston.

“I think we are taking baby steps towards justice, and we’ll get there,” she said.

“The community is outraged by what a law enforcement officer was allowed to do and what he tried to do to a young person. I’m sure he would try to do it again if he could,” she said.

Chief Judge Denise Casper heard the arguments from both sides today. She did not make a ruling. Casper said she wants to give the decision further thought.

