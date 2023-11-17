Lawsuit filed against MGB after 450 Salem Hospital patients were possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis

SALEM, Mass. — A lawsuit has been filed against Mass General Brigham after hundreds of patients at Salem Hospital were exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Keches Law Group on Friday announced the class-action suit against MGH and Salem Hospital on behalf of Melinda Cashman after officials earlier this week warned at least 450 endoscopy patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C over a two-year period due to incorrectly administered IVs.

“The suit filed on behalf of plaintiff Melinda Cashman, and others similarly situated, accuses Mass General Brigham/Salem Hospital of negligently administrating intravenous medications, leading to at least 450 patients being exposed to HIV infection and Hepatitis B and C,” Keches Law Group said in a statement.

Keches Law Group said Cashman underwent an endoscopic procedure at Salem Hospital sometime between June 14, 2021, and April 19, 2023, and was subjected to a “heightened risk of exposure to those life-threatening infections.”

“She was recently notified by the defendants that she would need to undergo testing, screening, and evaluation to determine whether she was infected, a process that could take months or even years. As a result, she will continue to suffer severe emotional distress and mental anguish. The formal court complaint is attached,” Keches Law Group added.

Endoscopy patients are those who undergo any kind of visual imaging on an organ such as a colonoscopy, a cystoscopy, and a laryngoscopy.

Salem Hospital said it uncovered the faulty IV procedure earlier this year and the protocol was fixed soon after. They have since notified all patients who were potentially exposed.

The attorneys filing the suit, Jonathan Sweet and Jeffrey Catalano, are slated to make a formal announcement at the Keches Law Office in Milton at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

