Lawsuit challenging deal to renovate Boston’s White Stadium goes to trial Tuesday

BOSTON — The start of a trial in a lawsuit challenging a deal between the city of Boston and Boston Unity Soccer Partners to renovate White Stadium, then lease it for use by a professional women’s soccer team, begins this week in Suffolk Superior Court.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and some residents filed the suit, alleging that the stadium plans lack the necessary legislative review for the transfer of public land to private use.

Boston Mayor Wu and city officials have defended the deal, saying it will modernize the aging stadium, which the city will still own.

Judge Matthew Nestor will preside over the trial, which plaintiffs say could last up to two weeks.

