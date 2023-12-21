Lawrence teen indicted on murder charge in connection with Worcester State shooting

WORCESTER, Mass — A Lawrence teen has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting on the campus of Worcester State University.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was indicted by a Worcester Grand Jury Wednesday on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work in a shooting at the university on October 28 that claimed the life of Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, police located two men, including Randy Melendez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Melendez died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Randy Armando Melendez Jr. (Randy Armando Melendez Jr./GoFundMe)

Rodrguez was arrested on charges of including unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in New York in November.

According to court documents, the shootings took place during an altercation between two groups of people that took place on campus. Cell phone video was recorded from a nearby dorm during the shooting.

Richard Nieves, 19 of Spencer and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge are also accused of robbing the 21-year-old man left paralyzed before he was shot. The two men were indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Nieves, who is accused of shooting the now-paralyzed victim, was also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

Rodriguez will be back in court on January 12, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group