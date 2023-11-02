DA: Suspect wanted in deadly shooting at Worcester State University captured in New York

WORCESTER, Mass. — A young man wanted in a fatal shooting at Worcester State University has been captured in New York, law enforcement officials said.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was apprehended Thursday morning on a warrant in connection with a shooting on the university’s campus on Oct. 28 that left a 19-year-old man dead, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in the death of Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge.

The Worcester Police Department, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together in tracking down Rodriguez.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, police located two men, including Melendez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Melendez died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents the shootings took place during an altercation between two groups of people that took place on campus. Cell phone video was recorded from a nearby dorm during the shooting.

The shooting forced school administrators to cancel homecoming and parents’ weekend events as well as cancel all classes on Monday.

The investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

