‘We’re back!’: Pats fans celebrate in the snow after another playoff win in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots fans were on top of the world again after New England won another home playoff game Sunday night.

The Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 28-16 to advance to their first AFC Championship game since 2019.

GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/Cmt9KALZVQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

“Just so you know, we’re back!” yelled one fan.

While leaving Gillette Stadium Sunday, another yelled, “Amazing! Unbelievable! We all we got, we all we need!”

A Demario Douglas touchdown put the Patriots on top early. But the Texans hung around long enough to make it uncomfortable for fans in Foxboro.

A fan said, “We’re so lucky, the best fan base. Let’s go!”

As fans filed out of the stadium after the snowy win, they told Boston 25 they’re confident about going into Denver next week.

“Go Pats!” yelled a young fan as he was being carried out.

The AFC Championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

